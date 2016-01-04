(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 195.81 points, or 1.51 percent, at 12,814.14

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups lower

TORONTO, Jan 4 Canada's main stock index fell in morning trade on Monday, weighed down by financial, consumer and industrial stocks in the first session of 2016 as a slump in Chinese shares spooked investors.

Twelve of the 13 most influential gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index were gold miners, jumping along with the price of bullion as investors sought safety amid Mideast tensions and weak manufacturing data in China.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 6.2 percent to C$10.87 and Goldcorp Inc advanced 4.3 percent to C$16.68, while gold futures rose 1.8 percent to $1,079.2 an ounce.

The overall materials group climbed 1.5 percent, while the energy group gained 0.8 percent, the only two of 10 main groups to rise.

China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a private survey showed.

At 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), the TSX index was down 195.81 points, or 1.51 percent, at 12,814.14.

Financials retreated 1.9 percent and industrials fell 2.7 percent, while consumer names also weighed.

Bombardier fell 2.2 percent to C$1.31. The plane maker said it received a firm order from China Express Airlines for 10 jets.

Canadian National Railway fell 3.7 percent to C$74.51.

Convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard fell 3.1 percent to C$59.01 and Restaurant Brands International lost 4.4 percent to C$49.47.

U.S. crude prices were up 3.2 percent to $38.21 a barrel, while Brent crude added 4.0 percent to $38.77.

Declining issues outnumbered advances by 170 to 69, for a 2.46-to-1 ratio on the downside. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)