* TSX up 142.86 points, or 1.07 percent, to 13,522.00
* Index touched its highest since Dec. 2 at 13,543.29
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, marking a new three-month high as an oil rally and
improved risk appetite helped drive gains in energy and
financial stocks.
For the week, the index scored a 2.3 percent gain.
U.S. crude prices settled at $38.50 a barrel, up 1.74
percent, after the Paris-based International Energy Agency said
the market may have hit its bottom.
Investors also took a positive view of the European Central
Bank's new stimulus package unveiled on Thursday.
"It's basically risk-on today globally," said Scott Guitard,
a portfolio manager at Fiduciary Trust Canada.
"Overnight, investors have put on their analyst cap and
determined that the grander (ECB) stimulus program may have
enough horsepower to get things moving in Europe," he added.
Canadian Natural Resources rose 2.5 percent to
C$36.11, while Cenovus Energy Inc was up 4.7 percent at
C$17.38.
The overall energy group rose 2.3 percent despite a 2.3
percent fall to C$3.42 for Canadian Energy Services & Technology
. It reported a loss on lower revenue and forecasted
that 2016 would be even more challenging.
The financials group advanced 1.4 percent, including a 3.5
percent gain for the shares of insurer Manulife Financial Corp
to C$18.88.
Other influential gainers included Canadian National Railway
, which rose 1.5 percent to C$79.88, and Valeant
Pharmaceutical International Inc, which was up 4.3
percent at C$92.12.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 142.86 points, or 1.07 percent, to 13,522.00
It touched its highest since Dec. 2 at 13,543.29.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
The index has rebounded 17 percent since hitting an almost
3-1/2-year low in January, supported by a recovery in crude oil
prices and stabilization in global financial markets
"I think over the next 12 months the trend will continue to
be upward," said Guitard, although "there is some room for a
pullback" in the short term.
The shares of department store operator Hudson's Bay Co
rose 2.7 percent to C$17.77. It plans to invest 1
billion euros ($1.12 billion) in its German chain Kaufhof over
the next five to seven years.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.2 percent as gold miners
pulled back from recent solid gains.
Barrick Gold Corp was off 2.5 percent at C$18.45,
while Goldcorp Inc fell 1.7 percent to C$21.66.
The Canadian economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month.
