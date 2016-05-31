(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)

TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to a new nine-month high as higher commodities supported energy and mining stocks.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which rose 1.6 percent to C$39.17, and Enbridge Inc, which advanced 3.2 percent to C$22.23.

The overall energy group rose 1.4 percent, while U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 percent to $49.94 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2 percent.

Barrick Gold climbed 3.1 percent to C$22.21, while Goldcorp Inc was up 2.6 percent at C$22.21 as spot gold gained 0.7 percent.

At 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 49.82 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,136.49.

The index touched its highest level since Aug. 19 at 14,172.35. It has rallied more than 22 percent from an almost 3-1/2-year low in January.

Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

Bank of Nova Scotia reported second-quarter results below market expectations and increased funds set aside to cover bad loans by 40 percent as lending to energy companies turned sour.

Its shares fell 0.4 percent to C$64.71, while the overall financials group dipped 0.1 percent.

Healthcare stocks fell 2 percent, while consumer discretionary stocks were down 0.4 percent.

Canada's economic growth accelerated less than expected in the first three months of the year and appeared to slow heading into the second quarter, data from Statistics Canada showed. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)