* TSX down 75.8 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,989.98

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as energy and financial stocks retreated, pressured by lower oil prices and weak Chinese data which weighed on global stock markets.

Energy stocks fell 2 percent as oil fell on bets of inaction at Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Suncor Energy Inc declined 2.6 percent to C$35.01, while U.S. crude prices were down 1.8 percent to $48.20 a barrel.

Shares of National Bank of Canada fell 1.5 percent to C$42.89. The bank reported a 48 percent drop in quarterly profit after it set aside funds to cover loans to oil and gas companies that had turned sour.

The overall financials group declined 0.3 percent.

At 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.8 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,989.98. It touched its lowest since May 24 at 13,959.59.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Weighing on global stocks, manufacturing data showed China's economy was still struggling to regain traction.

The pace of growth in Canadian manufacturing was little changed in May as measures of new orders and employment slowed, the latest sign the economy is struggling to gain momentum.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.9 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to pay $140 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing the gold producer of concealing problems at a South American mine and of fraudulently inflating the company's market value, according to court papers.

The gold producer's shares fell 0.5 percent to C$21.82, while spot gold turned lower, down 0.4 percent.

Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, said it expected to generate free cash flow and may reinstate a cash dividend as crude prices have rallied in recent weeks. Its shares rose 0.5 percent to C$15.21.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , which has come under scrutiny for its business and accounting practices, said on Tuesday it would host a conference call on June 7 to discuss first-quarter results. Valeant's shares rose 6 percent to C$39.67.

Thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire in the Canadian oil city of Fort McMurray began to trickle back to their homes on Wednesday, though the water was still not safe to drink and other services were limited. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)