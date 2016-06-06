(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 49.38 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,276.16
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index hit a
more than nine-month high on Monday as commodity price gains
helped boost the index's heavyweight energy sector and base
metal miners, although gold miners pulled back after last week's
rally.
Oil prices rose for a third straight day, hovering around
$50 a barrel and helping the index's energy group climb 1.8
percent.
The most influential gainers included Crescent Point Energy
Corp, which rose 4.7 percent to C$22.86, and Enbridge
Inc, up 1.2 percent at C$53.79.
Miners, hit hard last year by worries about demand that
weighed on prices, were also among the biggest gainers.
"If you would have started this year off by buying
yesterday's losers, the dogs of the TSX, the ones that got
slammed and beaten up, you would have done OK," said Barry
Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.
Diversified miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd surged
10 percent to C$10.06 after last week completing the sale of a
nickel, copper and platinum mine in Finland and refinancing a
credit facility.
Teck Resources Ltd jumped 7.4 percent to C$14.87,
while fertilizer company Potash Corp rose 6.2 percent
to C$23.05.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 49.38 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,276.16.
That was its highest since Aug. 14, with the steady gains
this year helped by oil's recovery from prices in the mid-$20s a
barrel.
"The next leg up, if we're going to get one, is if we're out
of the woods in terms of an industrial recession in the United
States," said Schwartz.
Prices for metals including zinc and copper also rose on
Monday, while gold was marginally higher after sharp gains late
last week.
The index's materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.75 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp declined 2.2 percent to C$24.27,
Goldcorp Inc lost 1.4 percent to C$23.31, and royalty
company Franco Nevada Corp slipped 1.6 percent to
C$88.73.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory.
