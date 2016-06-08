* TSX down 52.51 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,313.10
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
OTTAWA, June 8 Canada's main stock index slipped
on Wednesday as weakness in the energy sector dragged,
offsetting gains by gold mining companies benefiting from higher
bullion prices.
Gold miners rose 2.2 percent to a nearly
three-week high as the U.S. dollar was hurt by declining
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon.
Goldcorp increased 1.3 percent to C$23.38 and Barrick
Gold rose 1.5 percent to C$24.40.
The energy group, which accounts for about a third
of the weighting of the TSX, retreated from gains earlier in the
session to fall 2.2 percent.
Shares of Suncor fell 2.8 percent to C$35.47.
The sector's declines came despite a gain in oil prices as
supply disruptions sent U.S. crude prices up 2.3 percent
to $51.52 a barrel.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 52.51 points, or 0.37 percent, at
14,313.10. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors fell.
The TSX hit a session high of 14,450.91, a level last
reached in early August. The index has gained about 6 percent in
the last four weeks as oil has rebounded to $50 a barrel.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
dropped 3.2 percent to C$30.46, a day after the company slashed
its 2016 outlook.
Shares of retailer Dollarama rose 1.9 percent to
C$94.39 after the company reported a bigger-than-expected
increase in first-quarter profit.
