* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as miners and other materials stocks led a broad but subdued rebound and some energy stocks weighed ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision and outlook.

At 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.94 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,945.17.

The gains, if sustained, would reverse five days of losses that took the index to a near one-month low.

Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, could quit the European Union after a June 23 referendum have dominated markets this week and driven investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc.

That trend was reversed somewhat on Wednesday, with bullion slipping from a six-week high ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged and indicate whether it still plans to raise rates twice in 2016.

The most influential gainers included Barrick Gold Corp , which rose 1.7 percent to C$25.86, and Teck Resources Ltd, which advanced 5.5 percent to C$14.91. Potash Corp advanced 1.9 percent to C$22.03.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6 percent.

On the other side of the ledger, Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.5 percent to C$33.98 and Encana Corp lost 1.5 percent to C$10.20, while the overall energy group was barely lower as oil prices headed for a fifth straight fall.

Suncor, Canada's largest crude producer, told employees the massive wildfire that struck northern Alberta in May will cost it nearly C$1 billion, according to two sources.

The financials group gained 0.4 percent and industrials rose 0.5 percent. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory and advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 3-to-1.

Canadian manufacturing sales grew by a greater-than-expected 1.0 percent in April from March after two consecutive month-on-month declines, data from Statistics Canada indicated on Wednesday.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to $47.89 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.9 percent to $48.9.

Gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,283.7 an ounce and copper prices advanced 3.1 percent to $4,648.5 a tonne. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)