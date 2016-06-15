(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close,
* TSX ends up 39.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,923.45
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's benchmark stock index
closed higher on Wednesday after five days of declines, with
miners and other materials stocks leading a broad but subdued
rebound as the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a less aggressive
outlook for interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 39.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,923.45,
lifting it off a near one-month low.
"Essentially everything is flat except for materials," said
Manash Goswami, a portfolio manager at First Asset Investment
Management Inc, pointing to a dovish Fed as supportive for gold.
"There is also a lot of uncertainty coming up with the
Brexit vote next week," he said, referring to a June 23 British
vote on whether to leave the European Union.
Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy,
could quit the EU have dominated markets this week and driven
investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold.
He said that he likes defensive sectors such as utilities,
telecoms and consumer staples given a tepid economic growth
outlook.
The most influential gainers on the day included Barrick
Gold Corp, which jumped 4.3 percent to C$26.52, and
Goldcorp Inc lost 3.6 percent to C$23.55.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, gained 2.8 percent, with Teck
Resources Ltd up 5.3 percent at C$14.91 and First
Quantum Minerals Ltd adding 5.8 percent to C$8.64.
On the other side of the ledger, Suncor Energy Inc
fell 0.6 percent to C$33.96 and Cenovus Energy Inc lost
1.6 percent to C$18.46, while the overall energy group dipped
0.3 percent as oil prices fell for a fifth straight day.
Suncor, Canada's largest crude producer, told employees the
massive wildfire that struck northern Alberta in May will cost
it nearly C$1 billion, according to two sources.
The financials group slipped 0.2 percent and industrials
rose 0.4 percent. Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose and
advancers outnumbered decliners by 3-to-2.
Canadian manufacturing sales grew by a greater-than-expected
1.0 percent in April from March after two consecutive
month-on-month declines, data from Statistics Canada indicated
on Wednesday.
