* TSX up 140.29 points, or 1 pct, to 14,144.1
* Index touches highest since June 10 at 14,150.40
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's benchmark stock index
hit a nearly two-week high on Thursday, led by financial and
energy stocks after a series of last-minute opinion polls
pointed to Britain staying in the European Union and bookmakers'
odds indicated a shift toward the "Remain" camp.
Global equities and oil prices rose with the world watching
as Britons voted in a referendum on whether to leave the EU,
changing the face of Europe, or to stay.
Some of the most influential movers on the index were
Canada's heavyweight banks. Royal Bank of Canada climbed
1.5 percent to C$79.61 and Toronto-Dominion Bank
advanced 1.2 percent to C$56.86, while the overall financials
group rose 1.2 percent.
Energy stocks rallied 1.8 percent, including a 2.2 percent
gain for Suncor Energy Inc to C$35.55.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent at $49.48 a
barrel.
Shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose 3.1 percent to C$8.90.
The smartphone industry pioneer broke even in the first quarter,
topping expectations, and forecast a smaller-than-expected
annual loss, even as its revenue fell sharply.
Planemaker Bombardier Inc said the Canadian
province of Quebec agreed to invest $1 billion in its CSeries
aircraft program, which has struggled with years of delays and
cost overruns. Its shares rose 1.5 percent to C$1.98.
At 12:07 p.m. EDT (1607 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 140.29 points, or 1
percent, to 14,144.1. It touched its highest since June 10 at
14,150.40.
All ten of the index's main industry groups were higher.
A series of late opinion polls favored Britons voting in
Thursday's referendum to stay in the European Union, and
bookmakers' odds indicated a further shift toward the "Remain"
camp, which boosted sterling.
Canadian equity fund managers say they have raised their
exposure to domestic stocks over recent months because of
improved confidence in the local market, while keeping a close
eye on the risk that would be posed by Britain's withdrawal from
the European Union.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent, with the
move higher restrained by losses for gold stocks.
Goldcorp Inc fell 2.4 percent to C$22.63 as reduced
demand for safe-haven assets weighed on gold. Spot gold
dipped 0.2 percent after having hit an earlier two week low.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis, G
Crosse)