By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 28 Canada's main stock index
scored its largest gain in seven weeks on Tuesday, paring some
of the losses inflicted in the prior two sessions after
Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union as oil rallied
and investors sought out bargains.
Banks and energy companies, both of which had fallen heavily
after Thursday's vote, led the rebound. The financials group
rose 1.4 percent, while energy stocks climbed 2.4 percent as oil
rallied.
Greater confidence that Brexit-related issues will be dealt
with has encouraged investors to look for bargains, said Brian
Pow, vice president, research at Acumen Capital Partners.
"Equities ultimately are still in favor just given the low
interest rate environment," he added.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 1.5 percent to C$55.32
and Royal Bank of Canada advanced 1.6 percent to
C$76.38.
"Our banks always demonstrate that they got real resilience
... trying to paint a more negative story around Brexit won't
stand too long," Pow said.
Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.8 percent to C$34.94, while
U.S. crude oil futures settled $1.52 higher at $47.85 a
barrel.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 152.9 points, or 1.12 percent, at 13,842.69.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
Plane maker Bombardier Inc gained nearly 5 percent
to $1.90 after Air Canada said it had finalized a deal to buy 45
of its CSeries jets with an option to purchase another 30.
Industrials rose 1.6 percent.
Shares in Canexus Corp were unchanged at C$1.30.
The chemical company said Canada's antitrust regulator had
approved its proposed buyout by rival Superior Plus Corp
.
That approval came a day after U.S. antitrust regulators
filed a complaint to block the deal, saying the companies were
two of the three manufacturers of a chemical needed to whiten
wood pulp for paper production.
Shares in Superior advanced 1 percent to $10.29.
Gold miners, which had helped limit the TSX's overall losses
with strong gains on Friday and Monday, were a drag on the
market. Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.6 percent to C$26.87
and Goldcorp Inc slipped 0.5 percent to C$23.92.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent, while spot
gold fell 1 percent.
