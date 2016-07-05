Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Tuesday, as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies, and gold miners and telecom stocks offset the broader declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.85 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,243.02 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.