(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)
* TSX up 0.38 points, or essentially flat, at 14,514.90
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
* Index on track for 1.8 percent weekly gain
TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as heavyweight bank stocks made some
gains, while most other groups including gold miners, energy
producers and telecom and technology stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was nevertheless on track to rise 1.8 percent on the
week, its third straight week of 1-percent-plus gains.
The most influential gainers included some of its biggest
banks, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.4 percent to
C$80.13, and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 0.7 percent to C$65.67.
Among stocks weighing most heavily were Goldcorp Inc,
which fell 0.7 percent to C$24.91. The sector edged lower as the
price of bullion fell on Friday and was set for its first weekly
loss since May.
Suncor Energy Inc declined 0.3 percent to C$36.47.
Other energy stocks gained, however, including Encana Corp
, which rose 1.7 percent to C$10.47.
At 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.38 points, or
essentially flat, at 14,514.90. Seven of its 10 main sectors
were lower, and decliners were outnumbering advancers by a
roughly three-to-two ratio.
Telus Corp shares fell 0.9 percent to C$42.99 after
the telecom company said its healthcare unit would pay an
undisclosed sum for an electronic medical records operation.
Its rival Shaw Communications Inc fell 1.1 percent
to C$24.90 after it reported quarterly earnings.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)