(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)
* TSX down 19.8 points, or 0.14 percent, to 14,512.60
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups are lower
TORONTO, July 19 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Tuesday as resources stocks pulled back with
underlying commodity price uncertainty while the small
technology sector made some gains.
At 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.8 points, or 0.14
percent, to 14,512.60, with six of its 10 main groups in
negative territory.
The most influential weights included Suncor Energy Inc
, which fell 0.8 percent to C$35.92, and Brookfield Asset
Management Inc, which declined 0.5 percent to C$45.48.
The energy group retreated 0.5 percent while the financials
group slipped 0.1 percent. Between them, the two sectors account
for more than half of the index's weight.
Oil prices steadied above $47 a barrel, helped by
Libyan supply disruption, but a global glut capped gains.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent, as gold edged
higher and some base metals hit multi-month highs.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 3.8 percent to
C$10.01, and Teck Resources Ltd declined 2.4 percent
to C$18.14. Fertilizer company Agrium Inc fell 1.4
percent to C$123.21.
On the positive side, Open Text Corp rose 1.2
percent to C$78.64 after two analysts raised their price targets
for the software company. The technology sector, which accounts
for less than 3 percent of the index's weight, rose 0.6 percent
Barrick Gold Corp added 0.2 percent to C$28.02 and
TransCanada rose 0.3 percent to C$60.58.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)