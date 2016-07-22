(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 34.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,600.66
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
* Index gains 0.8 percent on week, highest close since July
2015
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index hit
its highest close in a year on Friday, notching a fourth
straight weekly gain as yield-producing telecom and utility
stocks found favor, offsetting a plunge in shares of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Valeant fell 6.2 percent to C$30.03 after U.S. regulators
raised concerns about a new eye drop the company manufactures.
Telecoms climbed 1.3 percent, with Rogers Communications Inc
extending post-earnings gains with a 2.1 percent
advance to C$56.81.
Its rivals, which have not yet reported second-quarter
numbers, also gained, with Telus Corp adding 1.6 percent
to C$43.96 and BCE Inc up 0.6 percent to C$63.15.
The utilities sector rose 0.7 percent.
Both sectors feature many stocks that pay dividends, making
them attractive to investors searching for yield.
"Even though the index is up, it seems like there is some
defensive positioning going on," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio
manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners+ in Vancouver.
"We're taking a more protective stance to hang onto gains," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled up 34.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at
14,600.66. That was its highest close since July 17, 2015.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups finished in positive
territory, with four advancers per three decliners.
Celestica Inc, a contract electronics manufacturer,
jumped 8.5 percent to C$14.28 after reporting earnings after the
bell on Thursday.
Husky Energy Inc rose 3.1 percent to C$15.89 as
after Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company rushed to clean up
an oil spill after earlier in the day reporting a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on lower production costs.
The overall energy group rose 0.6 percent despite a fall in
crude oil prices as glut fears grow.
Thursday saw the kickoff of oil and gas earnings season with
Encana Corp and Precision Drilling Corp
planning to boost activity.
