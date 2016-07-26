(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)

TORONTO, July 26 Canada's main stock index made gains on Tuesday, helped by rising gold miners and other materials stocks as well as financials, while worries about oversupply of oil weighed on some energy names.

At 10:01 a.m. (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.71 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,533.81.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three gainers for every two declining stocks.

The country's biggest banks were among the index's most influential gainers, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.6 percent at C$80.32 and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 0.5 percent to C$66.11.

Element Financial Corp fell 4.8 percent to C$13.95 after deciding to split into two companies.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.1 percent to C$26.75 and Goldcorp Inc advanced 1.3 percent to C$24.12, while Potash Corp gained 1.2 percent to C$22.60.

Gold rose as the U.S. dollar slipped ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting, which will be closely watched for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

WestJet Airlines Ltd rose 0.8 percent to C$23.11 after reporting higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on more passenger traffic and lower fuel costs.

Canadian National Railway Co advanced 0.5 percent to C$84.41 after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday.

The company said none of the older tank cars the Canadian government said it would take out of crude-by-rail service earlier than originally planned were currently carrying crude on CN Rail's network.

The most influential weights on the index included pipeline company Enbridge Inc, which fell 0.4 percent to C$51.92, while the overall energy group was able to notch a slight gain despite concerns that a long-awaited rebalancing of the market would be delayed due to excess supply.

Online bingo operator Intertain Group Ltd declined 7.7 percent to C$10.39 after saying it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange as it pursues a UK-focused strategy. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)