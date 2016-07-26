(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 51.90 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,550.00
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 26 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold miners, other materials
stocks, and banks, as bullion prices rose ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve rate decision.
Barrick Gold Corp jumped 2.9 percent to C$26.97
after Reuters reported the world's largest gold producer is
weighing a sale of its majority stake in an African miner.
The country's biggest banks were also among the index's most
influential gainers, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.7
percent at C$80.41 and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 0.7
percent to C$66.26.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the day up 51.90 points, or 0.36 percent, at
14,550.00.
Six of its 10 main sectors rose, with the materials group
that includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer
companies up 2.2 percent.
Goldcorp Inc rose 1.5 percent to C$24.16 and Potash
Corp gained 2.6 percent to C$22.90.
But with the index just off its highest close in a year
investors are nervous that further gains are unlikely.
"I think we are vulnerable given the fact that valuations
are now pushing quite high and the financial results are not
stellar, they merely exceed reduced expectations," said Steve
Belisle, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.
He said that energy companies looked particularly exposed
given sharp recent gains that priced in further appreciation in
the price of oil.
"If the price slips back to $40 you have a lot of downside
in some of the stocks," Belisle said.
U.S. crude hit a three-month low and settled down 0.5
percent at $42.92 a barrel amid worries of a return to a supply
glut.
The most influential weights on the index included pipeline
companies Enbridge Inc, down 0.6 percent to C$51.80,
and TransCanada Corp, off 0.4 percent at C$60.07.
The overall energy group, however, rose 0.5 percent despite
the broader supply concerns.
Gold rose as the U.S. dollar slipped ahead of a
two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting, which will be closely
watched for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
Westjet Airlines Ltd and Canadian National Railway
Co both ended lower despite reporting
better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Online bingo operator Intertain Group Ltd slumped
10.4 percent to C$10.09 after saying it plans to list on the
London Stock Exchange as it pursues a UK-focused strategy.
