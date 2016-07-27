(Adds details on stocks, sectors; updates prices)

* TSX up 51.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 14,601.96

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold miners and other resource issues gained and investors bought shares of companies that reported stronger-than-expected results.

The most influential gainers included grocery chain Loblaw Cos Ltd, which rose 3.4 percent to C$73.28, and technology company CGI Group Inc, which advanced 3.5 percent to C$60.86, after both beat earnings expectations.

But Toronto Star publisher Torstar Corp fell 3.6 percent to C$1.60 after reporting a wider loss and cutting their dividend.

At 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 14,601.96.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a ratio of 2.7-to-1.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp advanced 2.3 percent to C$27.60, while Goldcorp Inc gained 1.6 percent to C$24.55.

Gold steadied near $1,320 an ounce ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting, which will be closely watched for any clues on the scale and pace of U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

Alaris Royalty Corp slumped 10 percent to C$26.40 after sharply missing earnings expectations and providing a weaker-than-expected outlook after markets closed on Tuesday.

Gildan Activewear Inc fell 4.3 percent to C$39.14 after reporting results and a weaker-than-expected outlook.

The energy group climbed 0.8 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc up 0.9 percent to C$35.33 and Canadian Natural Resources adding 0.7 percent to C$40.05.

Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after dipping close to two-month lows on bets U.S. government oil inventory data for last week will show drawdowns closer to market expectations. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)