* TSX slips 7.27 points, or 0.05 percent, to 14,539.27
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index was
barely lower in morning trade on Thursday as energy stocks
mostly gained and investors reacted to a string of earnings
reports.
The most influential gainers included Cenovus Energy Inc
, which rose 4.2 percent to C$18.23 after posting a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, and First Quantum Minerals
Ltd, which jumped 9.6 percent to C$11.40.
The energy group climbed 0.5 percent despite a fall in crude
oil , while the materials group, which includes
precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost
0.3 percent.
Teck Resources Ltd, the largest producer of
steelmaking coal in North America, gained 6.7 percent to C$20.18
after reporting a surprise quarterly profit as its costs
declined.
Pipeline operator TransCanada rose 0.9 percent to
C$60 after reporting a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly
profit.
At 10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.27 points, or 0.05
percent, at 14,539.27.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory.
The biggest weights included Potash Corp, which
fell 5 percent to C$21.44 after cutting its full-year profit
forecast and dividend for a second time this year.
Uranium producer Cameco Corp fell 7.6 percent to
C$12.96 after reporting a surprise quarterly loss due to weak
uranium demand and prices.
Software company Open Text Corp fell 6 percent to
C$77.81 after its earnings report.
