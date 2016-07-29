(Adds details on energy earnings, data; updates prices)
* TSX down 44.95 points, or 0.31 percent, 14,507.77
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
* Index on track for 0.6 pct fall on week
TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday as economic data and energy earnings highlighted the
damage done by a massive wildfire that hit oil sands production
starting in May, with the index headed for its first weekly
decline since mid-June.
Among the most influential decliners were pipeline operator
Enbridge, which fell 0.5 percent to C$51.17, and
Imperial Oil Ltd, which lost 1.2 percent to C$39.90.
Both companies reported earnings that were negatively
impacted by massive wildfires in northern Alberta, which at one
point cut Canada's crude output by more than a million barrels a
day.
The sharp drop in oil extraction after some producers shut
down for weeks hit overall economic growth in May, which notched
its biggest monthly decline since March 2009, data from
Statistics Canada showed.
At 10:18 a.m. EDT (1418 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.95 points, or 0.31
percent, at 14,507.77.
It is on track for a 0.6 percent weekly decline, after four
straight weeks of gains.
The energy group retreated 0.9 percent. Canada's largest oil
and gas producer Suncor Energy fell 1.2 percent to C$34.78. It
reported a loss earlier this week.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent as gold
prices steadied after the Bank of Japan modestly expanded its
monetary stimulus.
Barrick Gold Corp added 1.4 percent to C$28.43 and
Goldcorp Inc gained 0.8 percent to C$23.55.
The index's nine other main groups were all in negative
territory, although decliners were only outnumbering gainers by
a 1.5-to-1 ratio.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)