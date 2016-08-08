(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 106.85 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,755.62
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise; energy stocks up 2
pct
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index notched
its highest close in more than a year on Monday as energy stocks
jumped with rising oil prices amid improved risk sentiment and
on speculation that OPEC would seek to restrain output.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 106.85 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,755.62,
its strongest finish since June 26, 2015.
It got as high as 14,783.16 in intra-day trade.
The most influential gainers included its biggest energy
companies, with Suncor Energy Inc up 1.7 percent to
C$35.64 and Canadian Natural Resources adding 1.4
percent to C$41.17.
The energy group, which accounts for almost one-fifth of the
index's weight, gained 2 percent while oil prices jumped more
than 2 percent as some OPEC members reportedly sought to
restrain output. Analysts warned, however, that the bearish
fundamentals that had brought prices to four-month lows last
week still lurked.
"It wouldn't surprise me to see oil prices fall back
tomorrow," said Allan Small, a senior investment advisor at
HollisWealth, who said the Canadian market would likely lag its
U.S. counterparts through the remainder of 2016.
The TSX's rise tracked other global stock markets as risk
appetite revived following strong U.S. job figures on Friday
that bolstered expectations of faster growth in the world's
biggest economy.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 percent.
Teck Resources gained 2.6 percent to C$21.47 and
First Quantum Minerals added 3.9 percent to C$11.92,
while fertilizer company Potash Corp gained 2.3 percent
to C$21.56.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended in positive
territory, with only utilities slipping, while advancers
outnumbered decliners by a 2.6-to-1 ratio.
Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc surged 45.7 percent
to C$36.63 after Vail Resorts Inc said it would buy the
operator of the Canadian ski resort for about C$1.39 billion
($1.06 billion).
The value of Canadian building permits unexpectedly sank in
June, hurt by a drop in construction intentions for apartment
and condominium buildings in Ontario and British Columbia, data
from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.
Canadian data on Friday showed the domestic economy shed
jobs and the country's trade deficit widened to a record.
"It gives me cause for concern," HollisWealth's Small said.
"But the economy and the stock market are two different things."
(Editing by Bill Trott and James Dalgleish)