(Adds details on stocks and sectors, updates prices)
* TSX up 34.74 points, or 0.24 percent, to 14,809.78
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Aug 11 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday in a broad but shallow bounce as steadying oil
prices helped energy stocks, while drug maker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc slumped on a report it is the
target of a criminal probe.
The energy group rose 0.8 percent, leading gains after the
index broke a five-day win streak on Wednesday to slip from a
13-month high.
Oil prices picked up after the International Energy Agency,
which advises large developed countries on energy policy,
predicted supply should tighten in the coming months after
several years of overproduction.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 0.8 percent to
C$41.16, pipeline operator Enbridge Inc advanced 0.6
percent to C$54.19, and Cenovus Energy Inc rose 1.3
percent to C$18.99
The most influential drag on the index was Valeant, which
fell 8.1 percent to C$32.85. The Wall Street Journal reported
the drugmaker is the subject of a criminal probe over whether it
hid from insurers its relationship with a specialty pharmacy.
Valeant stock surged 25 percent earlier this
week after it unveiled a plan to raise billions from asset
sales.
At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.74 points, or 0.24
percent, to 14,809.78.
Eight of its 10 main sectors gained, with healthcare and
utilities weighing. Advancers outnumbered decliners by almost
2-to-1.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent.
The heavyweight financials group was flat, torn between
gains for its biggest banks and losses among insurers and some
real estate investment trusts.
Industrials rose 0.6 percent, with Canadian National Railway
Co up 1 percent to C$82.72.
Canadian new housing prices edged up in June, adding to the
previous month's robust acceleration as hot markets Toronto and
Vancouver saw costs increase again, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)