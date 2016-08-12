(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 48.61 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,747.45
* Nine of TSX's 10 main groups move lower; energy gains 0.5
pct
* Index gains 0.7 pct over the week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Friday, weighed by broad losses among financial,
consumer, industrial and materials stocks, which offset gains
for energy companies as oil prices rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 48.61 points, or 0.33 percent, at
14,747.45.
It added 0.7 percent over the course of the week, after
ending last week at a one-year high.
"We're giving up a little bit of the gains but still things
look like they are poised to head higher," said Bryden Teich, a
portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.
He said that the oversized rebound in commodity stocks so
far this year may pressure investors who have avoided mining and
energy stocks to buy in coming months.
The energy group gained 0.5 percent, the only one of 10 main
index groups to rise, boosted by a short-covering oil price
rally triggered by bets on possible OPEC action to stabilize the
market.
The most influential weights on the index were a motley
bunch, including Canadian National Railway Co down 0.8
percent at C$81.80, and Metro Inc off 4.1 percent at
C$45.30 after reporting earnings.
Concordia International Corp shares plunged 39.1
percent to C$12.95 after the healthcare company's earnings
disappointed and it halted its dividend and cut its 2016
forecast.
Brookfield Asset Management fell 0.9 percent to C$45.44
after reporting its quarterly earnings.
The financials group slipped 0.4 percent.
Gold miners made gains but the broader materials sector,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, fell 0.8 percent.
Copper fell to its weakest in a month and other industrial
metals also touched new lows after Chinese fixed-asset
investment and loans data missed forecasts, raising doubts about
demand in the world's biggest metals consumer.
Teck Resources Ltd fell 4 percent to C$20.44.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
David Gregorio)