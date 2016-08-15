(Adds analyst quotes, details on index's performance, updates
prices)
* TSX ends up 29.57 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,777.02
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Aug 15 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday as the energy sector benefited from higher oil prices,
but gains were restrained as investors waited for clues this
week on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
The index has rallied 28 percent since hitting a
3-year low in January, helped by a rebound in commodity prices
and low global interest rates. On Thursday it reached a 13-month
high of 14,855.69, raising concerns that the rally might be
overdone.
"We still think that markets are trading at elevated
valuation ... earnings and revenue trends on both the TSX
(Toronto Stock Exchange) and S&P (500) haven't been strong,"
said Manash Goswami, portfolio manager, First Asset Investment
Management Inc.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes on its July policy
meeting are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
Investors will hold off on making big bets until they get a
sense of whether the Fed has become more inclined to raise
interest rates this year, Goswami said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed
up 29.57 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,777.02.
Five of the index's 10 main groups ended in positive
territory.
The energy sector advanced 1.2 percent, helped by higher oil
prices on growing speculation that producers could take measures
to support prices in an oversupplied market.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up $1.25 at $45.74 a
barrel.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 0.8 percent
to C$41.97 and Cenovus Energy Inc climbed 3.1 percent
to C$19.75.
Industrials rose 0.4 percent. It included a 0.5 percent gain
for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, one of the index's two
big railway stocks, to C$192.23.
Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
jumped 6.3 percent to C$34.36, as Mizuho upgraded its
recommendation on the stock to "neutral." Last week the stock
had rallied to a two-month high on news of its strategic
overhaul, before falling sharply on a report that it was the
subject of a criminal probe.
The heavyweight financials group firmed 0.1 percent, while
the materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, was little changed.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent.
Sales of existing Canadian homes fell for the third month in
a row in July, data showed, as fewer homes changed hands in
Vancouver and other areas in British Columbia that are among the
country's hottest property markets.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Richard Chang)