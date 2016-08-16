(Adds analyst comments and details on index's performance,
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Aug 16 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as worries about elevated valuations and higher U.S.
interest rates offset a rally in oil prices.
The index has rallied 27.5 percent since hitting a
three-year low in January, helped by a rebound in commodity
prices and low global interest rates. Last week it reached a
13-month high of 14,855.69, raising concerns that the rally
might be overdone.
"We would say that the market has become more expensive and
that leads us to become more defensive," said Youssef Zohny,
portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners.
The combination of higher valuations and possible interest
rate increases may lead to a "correction in equity markets,"
Zohny added.
Traders raised bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike
before year-end after New York Fed President William Dudley said
an increase in September was possible.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 73.58 points, or 0.5 percent, at
14,703.44. Nine of the TSX's main 10 groups were in negative
territory.
The heavyweight financials group was the biggest drag on the
index. It fell 0.5 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent.
It included a 1.5 percent drop in the shares of Barrick Gold
Corp to C$27.39. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent, but
some earlier gains were pared.
The energy group dipped 0.2 percent despite oil reaching a
five-week high.
Investors in energy stocks have begun to track the broader
trend for equity markets rather than near-term fluctuations in
crude oil, said Zohny.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up 84 cents at $46.58
a barrel as sources at OPEC spoke of Saudi Arabia's apparent
desire for higher crude prices while Russia met the producer
group to discuss the market.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 1 percent to
C$41.54 and pipeline operator TransCanada Corp declined
1.5 percent to C$61.37.
Avigilon Corp, which sells video surveillance
cameras, slumped 25.2 percent to C$9.98 after a string of
analysts lowered their views on the stock after its quarterly
results.
Shares in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc rose 3.1
percent to C$62.00. The convenience store operator is in the
lead to acquire U.S.-based CST Brands Inc, according to
two sources familiar with the matter.
Canadian manufacturing sales rose in June to recover much of
the previous month's decline, led by gains in machinery and
transportation equipment sales.
