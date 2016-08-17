(Adds analyst comment, Fed minutes; updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 5.84 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,697.60
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 17 Canada's main stock index ended
barely lower on Wednesday, dragged down by resource stocks but
paring sharper losses after minutes from the last Federal
Reserve meeting showed mixed opinions on when conditions may
allow for higher U.S. interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 5.84 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,697.60,
after falling to its lowest in more than a week earlier in the
session. It hit a 13-month high last week.
Energy stocks stayed low despite a turn higher in oil prices
that extended the commodity's rally to five days, as investors
weigh up how sustainable the gain in crude prices to near the
top of a $40-to-$50-a-barrel range would be.
"The stocks pulling back would tell me that people aren't
convinced that this rally is going to keep going," said Colin
Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada.
The energy group retreated 0.6 percent overall, with major
producer Suncor Energy Inc down 0.7 percent to C$36.33
and pipeline company Enbridge Inc off 0.5 percent at
C$53.43.
The minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed that some
policymakers see a need to tighten policy soon while the U.S.
central bank still wants to see more supportive economic data
before pulling the trigger.
"Both the bulls and the bears were able to take away things
from it," CMC's Cieszynski said.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent.
Gold miners were a particular weight, as bullion prices
steadied after the Fed minutes.
Barrick Gold Corp shed 2.2 percent to C$26.78 and
Goldcorp Inc lost 1.7 percent to C$23.76.
Six of the Canadian index's 10 main groups finished in
positive territory, while decliners outnumbering advancers by a
ratio of 1.2-to-1.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped
12.6 percent to C$38.51 after Morgan Stanley raised its rating
and price target on the stock.
Performance Sports Group Ltd slumped 14.8 percent
to C$2.30 after the sports equipment maker said it was facing an
investigation by U.S. and Canadian securities regulators, two
days after it said it was conducting an internal probe into its
financials.
