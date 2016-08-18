(Adds analyst comment, Valeant reversal, updates prices to
close)
* TSX ends down 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,695.68
* Six of 10 sectors fall; advancers outnumber fallers by
1.2-to-1
* Valeant reverses course after fund sues over "fraudulent
scheme"
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 18 Canada's main stock index ended
barely lower on Thursday as energy stock gains on higher oil
prices were offset by weakness in bank shares and some consumer
and telecommunications names and a reversal in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled down 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, at
14,695.68. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a ratio of
1.2-to-1.
The heavyweight energy group climbed 1.3 percent, with
Suncor Energy Inc up 0.9 percent to C$36.64 and Encana
Corp jumping 5.9 percent to C$12.95, as Brent crude
rose above $50 a barrel for the first time in six weeks.
But six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower, including
a 0.5 percent fall for financials and a 0.7 percent loss for the
smaller consumer staples group.
Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall
& MacTier, said the banks may have stepped back as investors bet
on a slower pace of U.S. interest rate hikes, following the
release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting.
He expects their earnings, which start being reported next
week, to be encouraging for investors as they stick to or
increase their dividend payouts.
"If Calgary starts to feel better I think the banks in
general will get a bit of a kick to them also," he said.
Calgary is Canada's oil industry hub.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc ended
down 3.4 percent at C$37.19, after T. Rowe Price sued the
drugmaker over what it called a "fraudulent scheme". The stock
had earlier risen as much as 5 percent after the company's
creditors agreed to amend loan terms.
Telecom stocks also weighed, with BCE Inc off 0.8
percent at C$61.68 and Rogers Communications Inc down
0.7 percent at C$56.78.
Brookfield Asset Management declined 1.4 percent
to C$44.05. A source told Reuters on Wednesday that the company
plans to buy a majority stake in a water and sewage company
to add to its holdings which include property,
infrastructure, renewable energy and construction investments.
Foreign investors scooped up Canadian securities for the
sixth month in a row in June, driven by the largest purchase of
Canadian equities since April 2004, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Thursday.
(Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)