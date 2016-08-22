(Adds details, updates prices)
TORONTO, Aug 22 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as lower oil and metal prices weighed on energy and
mining stocks, while Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
jumped after the convenience store operator bought a U.S. chain
in an expansion move.
The energy group retreated 1.2 percent, with oil prices
falling as China ramped up exports of refined products, U.S. oil
producers added rigs for an eighth straight week and prospects
emerged for increased exports from Iraq and Nigeria.
Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.5 percent to
C$41.15 and Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.7 percent to
C$36.28.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metal
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent, as gold hit a
two-week low and copper fell to its lowest in five weeks.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.4 percent to C$26.10 and
Goldcorp Inc shed 1.9 percent to C$23.12, while
diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd lost 1.7 percent
to C$19.97.
At 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.04 points, or 0.35
percent, to 14,635.42.
Decliners were outnumbering gainers by around 3-to-1 and
eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory,
with consumer staples and healthcare sectors boosted by big
moves in single stocks.
Couche-Tard jumped rose 6.8 percent to C$66.35 after the
convenience store operator said it would buy U.S. chain CST
Brands Inc in a roughly $4.4 billion deal.
Couche-Tard also said it would sell some Canadian CST assets
to Parkland Fuel Corp, whose shares rose 12.1 percent
to C$28.30.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc advanced
6.1 percent to C$39.21 after naming a new chief financial
officer.
The financials group slipped 0.5 percent, just ahead of the
start of earnings season for the country's biggest banks.
Industrials fell 0.4 percent, while technology stocks lost
0.5 percent.
Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.7 percent in June
from May, the third consecutive monthly gain, Statistics Canada
said.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
179 to 57, for a 3.14-to-1 ratio on the downside.
The index was posting 4 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)