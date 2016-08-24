* TSX down 138.53 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,626.24
TORONTO/OTTAWA Aug 24 Canada's main stock index
posted its biggest decline in more than eight weeks on Wednesday
as lower metal and oil prices sent shares of resource companies
tumbling.
The decline in the materials and energy sectors easily
outweighed gains in financial stocks after better-than-expected
bank earnings this week.
The materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was the biggest
loser, shedding 5.8 percent as copper and gold prices fell.
Barrick Gold had its worst day in over a year.
Investors were also looking ahead to a speech from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the end of the week with
markets hoping for a sign on whether the Fed will raise interest
rates before the end of the year.
That uncertainty may have prompted investors to take some
money off the table, adding to losses in materials shares that
have performed strongly this year, said Elvis Picardo,
strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities
in Vancouver.
Recent comments from Fed policymakers have sounded more
confident on the possibility of a rate hike but minutes from the
central bank's last meeting showed members were torn.
"Opinion is divided and certainly in recent weeks the odds
have gone up a little bit, but it still very much remains a toss
of the coin," said Picardo.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 138.53 points, or 0.94 percent, at
14,626.24.
It was the index's biggest percentage loss since June 27. Of
the index's 10 main groups, seven were in negative territory.
Barrick Gold was the biggest weight on the index,
slumping 9.4 percent to C$23.49 in its biggest drop since July
of last year.
The energy group retreated 1.1 percent as the
price of oil slumped.
Financials rose 0.4 percent, led by banks stocks after
forecast-beating earnings from Bank of Montreal on
Tuesday and Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday.
Despite rising earlier in the day, Royal Bank ultimately
ended down 0.5 percent to C$81.86 as it said it was closely
watching home prices in Vancouver and Toronto.
But financial stocks still led the upside, including Bank of
Nova Scotia, which rose 1.8 percent to C$68.59.
