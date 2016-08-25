* TSX up 17.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 14,643.57
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups higher
TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's main stock edged
slightly higher on Thursday, helped by a rebound in mining
stocks and gains for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after
better-than-expected earnings.
The steady performance for the index follows its biggest
decline on Wednesday in more than eight weeks.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent as gold
stocks rebounded after losses on Wednesday.
Fluctuation in gold stocks comes ahead of a speech on Friday
by Federal Reserve Chair Yellen that might offer clues on the
outlook for U.S. interest rates.
Goldcorp Inc rose 1.9 percent to C$21.11, but after
having hit a four-month low earlier in the session at C$20.36.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Mexican regulators said
they are examining whether mining company Goldcorp broke any
regulations in its handling of a long-running leak of
contaminated water at Mexico's biggest gold mine.
Spot gold hit a four-week low, pressured by upbeat
U.S. durable goods orders data in the run-up to Yellen's speech.
At 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.33 points, or 0.12
percent, to 14,643.57. Earlier in the session, the index hit its
lowest since Aug. 5 at 14,579.64.
Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
The health care group advanced 1.1 percent. It was led by a
4.6 percent gain for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
to C$41.20.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1.8 percent
to C$103.85.
Both it and Toronto-Dominion Bank < reported earnings
ahead of expectations on Thursday, continuing a strong
performance by leading Canadian lenders in the last
quarter.
Still, the shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank were slightly
lower at C$57.53 and the overall financials group was nearly
unchanged.
Energy stocks seesawed as oil turned higher. U.S. crude
prices were up 0.3 percent to $46.92 a barrel.
Earlier oil fell amid focus on oversupply and fading
expectation of a production freeze.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)