* TSX ends up 9.16 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,639.88
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Aug 26 Canada's main stock index edged
higher in a seesaw session on Friday, led by financial and
industrial stocks as investors raised bets for U.S. interest
rate hikes this year after a speech by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen.
For the week, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index fell 0.3 percent. Still, it has rallied 27 percent since
hitting a three-year low in January.
Much of the fluctuation in the index on Friday was driven by
comments from Fed officials, said John Kinsey, portfolio manager
at Caldwell Securities.
The index reached its highest for the day after Yellen
failed to lay out a clear roadmap for what the Fed needs to see
to raise interest rates in a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
But most of the gains were pared as Fed Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer reinforced the message that the U.S. economy has
strengthened.
The odds of a U.S. rate hike as soon as September climbed to
30 percent from 21 percent on Thursday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool.
The most influential movers on the index included financial
and industrial stocks.
Manulife Financial Corp rose 0.9 percent to
C$17.82, while Royal Bank of Canada was up 0.2 percent
at C$81.54.
Royal Bank of Canada was one of a number of Canadian banks
that reported better-than-expected earnings this week.
Expectations for the banks had been set low, said Kinsey.
Still, he likes owning bank stocks for their yield, while he
also favors pipeline companies.
The overall financials group firmed 0.2 percent, while
industrials rose 0.5 percent, including gains for railroad
stocks.
Energy stocks advanced 0.3 percent, helped by higher oil
prices.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 31 cents higher at
$47.64 a barrel, while Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.6
percent to C$36.48.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 9.16 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,639.88.
Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
Troubled smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd said it
would raise about $605 million by selling convertible debentures
to shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and other
investors.
BlackBerry's shares rose 0.6 percent to C$10.38.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.
It included a 2.1 percent drop in the shares of Potash
Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc to C$20.86, while
Agrium Inc fell 1.75 percent to C$115.78.
