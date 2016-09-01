(Adds details on stocks and sectors, updates prices)
* TSX rises 51.04 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,648.99
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's main stock index moved
slightly higher on Thursday as gold miners bucked bullion's fall
after an August sell-off and investors cheered the expansion of
Tim Hortons into Britain.
The coffee and doughnut chain's owner Restaurant Brands
International Inc was among the most influential movers
on the index, up 2.2 percent to C$63.73.
Gold miners also gained, even as the price of gold fell,
after having lost significant ground over the course of August,
with Barrick Gold adding 2.5 percent to C$22.84.
At 10:14 a.m. EDT (1414 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.04 points, or 0.35
percent, to 14,648.99.
The global gold mining sub-sector had lost some 20
percent of its value in August, while spot gold was down around
3 percent over the same period.
The energy group fell 0.5 percent as rising supply weighed
on crude prices. The financials group slipped 0.3 percent.
Dollarama Inc rose 0.7 percent to C$97.57 after the
dollar store operator reported a higher-than-expected profit.
Shares in Canadian Western Bank gained 1.8 percent
to C$26.81 despite a drop in third-quarter earnings and a
warning that lower crude prices will keep its oil and gas loan
portfolio under strain in the energy-producing province of
Alberta.
Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp declined 5.1
percent to C$15 after a hedge fund disclosed a short position in
the stock.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent.
Both Potash Corp and Agrium Inc slipped
after two days of gains tied to their announcement of talks to
merge. Farmers plan to pressure regulators to protect their
interests in any deal.
Potash Corp declined 0.8 percent to C$23.56 and Agrium
slipped 1.3 percent to C$124.69.
Half of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory.
Canadian manufacturing cooled in August to its lowest pace
of growth in six months as new orders slowed, a survey of the
sector showed.
Canada signed 56 deals with China worth more than C$1.2
billion ($915 million) during a visit to the country by Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)