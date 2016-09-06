* TSX ends up 17.29 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,812.99
* Just three of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's benchmark stock index
edged higher on Tuesday as higher gold prices supported mining
stocks, while news of an acquisition boosted shares of the
country's largest pipeline company.
The small gain for the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index follows a 1.1 percent advance last
week, the biggest weekly gain since mid-July. The index was
closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.
"The market looks like it might be taking its cue from a
weak ISM (services sector) number," said Manash Goswami,
portfolio manager at First Asset Investment Management Inc.
U.S. services sector activity slowed to a 6-1/2-year low in
August, pointing to slowing economic growth that further
diminished prospects for an interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve this month.
The lowered chances of a Fed hike weighed on the U.S. dollar
, triggering a 1.7 percent jump in spot gold
prices.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 3.7 percent to C$24.45,
while the materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.3 percent.
Enbridge Inc gained 3.9 percent to C$55.30 after
saying it would buy Spectra Energy Corp in an all-stock
deal valued at about C$37 billion to create the largest North
American energy infrastructure company.
Energy stocks were little changed overall, while U.S. crude
oil futures settled up 39 cents at $44.83 a barrel
despite skepticism that a meeting of major oil producers this
month will result in an output freeze.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 17.29 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,812.99.
Only three of the index's 10 main industry groups were higher.
Defensive, higher-yielding sectors, which are not cheap but
continue to perform, are preferred in a "lower for longer"
interest rate environment, Goswami said.
Utilities rose 0.2 percent, while the healthcare group
advanced 0.5 percent.
Financials, which benefit from improved margins on consumer
loans as economic activity increases and interest rates rise,
were a drag on the market, dipping 0.2 percent.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc was down 1.5
percent at C$43.97.
Industrials declined 0.8 percent, including losses for
railroad stocks.
Bombardier Inc tumbled 4.3 percent to C$2.03 after
the company more than halved its CSeries aircraft delivery
forecast for the year.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by James Dalgleish, G
Crosse)