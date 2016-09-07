(Adds details from early trade, updates prices)
* TSX down 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,796.44
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Sept 7 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Wednesday as mining shares pulled back, although
rising railway stocks and gains for some energy companies
limited losses.
At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.58 points, or 0.11
percent, at 14,796.44.
The most influential weights on the index included
Alimentation Couche Tard Inc, which fell 1.8 percent
to C$66.66. The convenience store operator won approval for its
purchase of almost 300 Esso fuel and convenience stores from
Imperial Oil.
Canadian National Railway Co rose 0.9 percent to
C$84.28, and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd gained
0.9 percent to C$201.65.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 percent.
New Gold Inc slumped 7.9 percent to C$6.68 after
saying development costs for a mine in northwestern Ontario had
risen.
Larger gold miners also weighed, as bullion prices dipped.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.9 percent to C$23.99, and
Goldcorp Inc declined 1.5 percent to C$21.27.
Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co fell 2.1
percent to C$17.68 after saying it expects 2016 revenue to reach
only the lower end of its forecast.
On the other side of the ledger, pipeline company Enbridge
rose 1.6 percent to C$56.16, adding to sharp gains on
Tuesday, when it said it would pay about $28 billion in stock to
buy Spectra Energy Corp.
The energy group overall was barely higher, as oil prices
rose on a weaker U.S. dollar while doubts about the
effectiveness of efforts to tackle a supply glut kept gains in
check.
Other gainers included Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc, up 2.8 percent to C$38.91 after announcing the
commercial U.S. introduction of a constipation medication late
on Tuesday.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.4 to 1.
The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday,
citing weaker-than-expected global growth but forecasting the
country's economy would bounce back this year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)