(Adds details on stocks and sectors, updates prices)
* TSX down 151.78 points, or 1.03 percent, to 14,651.48
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index
slumped 1 percent on Friday in a broad retreat led by sharp
losses for resource stocks as oil and gold prices fell, with a
North Korean nuclear blast and hawkish talk from a U.S. Federal
Reserve official weighing.
Falling stocks were outnumbering advancers by more than
8-to-1, and the index was heading for a 0.7 percent slip on the
holiday-shortened week.
One of the most influential movers on the index was Crescent
Point Energy Corp, which fell 8.2 percent to C$18.59
after announcing a plan to raise C$650 million by issuing more
shares and a C$600 million hike in its capital spending plans.
At 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 151.78 points, or
1.03 percent, to 14,651.48.
The energy group retreated 1.8 percent as oil prices fell
more than 2 percent.
Pipeline company Enbridge Inc pulled back 1.8
percent to C$58.04 following days of sharp gains after
announcing a major takeover.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.2 percent.
Barrick Gold lost 2.9 percent to C$23.15, as the
price of gold slipped, while Goldcorp Inc declined 2.1
percent to C$20.92. Goldcorp has hired Bank of Nova Scotia to
help it sell a gold and silver mine in Mexico, sources said.
North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on
Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead
on a ballistic missile.
Meanwhile, a top Fed official said the U.S. central bank
increasingly faces risks if it waits too much longer to tighten
monetary policy.
The financials group slipped 0.1 percent, with Manulife
Financial Corp advancing 1.6 percent to C$18.21.
The CEO of the country's biggest life insurer said on
Thursday that Manulife would consider share buybacks and
expected a pause in acquisitions.
Industrials fell 0.8 percent.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.5 percent to $46.43 a
barrel, while Brent lost 2.5 percent to
$48.73.
Copper prices declined 0.7 percent to $4,633 a
tonne.
Canada created more jobs than expected in August on
increased hiring in the construction and services sectors, but
the gains did not fully make up for recent declines in
employment, pointing to a labor market that was struggling to
gain momentum.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)