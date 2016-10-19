(Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on Enbridge and the
* TSX up 115.15 points, or 0.78 percent, at 14,867.40
* Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Oct 19 Canada's main stock index rose
to a nearly 16-month high on Wednesday, led by energy and mining
companies as oil surged and gold climbed, while financial stocks
also gained ground.
The index has rebounded nearly 29 percent since hitting a
three-year low in January, but had been unable to make new highs
since August.
"As long as you have the economy continuing to do ok and you
have a bid on the energy side and a stabilization of oil prices,
I think there is room for the market to head higher into year
end," said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment
Management.
The energy group rose more than 2 percent as U.S. crude oil
climbed to a 15-month high.
Enbridge Inc rose 1.5 percent to C$59.02. Canada's
largest pipeline company is laying off 5 percent of its work
force after an organizational review, a spokeswoman said.
Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.7 percent to C$38.61 and
Encana Corp added 3.8 percent to C$15.16, while
U.S. crude prices settled up $1.31 at $51.60 a barrel as
the government reported a surprisingly large drop in domestic
inventories for the sixth week out of seven.
Higher oil prices supports Canada's economy, which gives a
lift to other sectors on the TSX, including financials, Teich
said.
Financials rose 0.3 percent, helped also by "positive
earnings momentum from U.S. financials," said Teich.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.9 percent.
Goldcorp Inc rose 3.4 percent to C$20.15, while
Barrick Gold Corp was up nearly 6 percent at C$22.75.
Spot gold firmed 0.5 percent amid uncertainty around
the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase.
At 3:14 p.m. EDT (1914 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 115.15 points, or 0.78
percent, to 14,867.40.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
Gains for the index came as the Bank of Canada cut its
growth forecast and said it actively discussed adding more
monetary stimulus to speed up the nation's economic recovery.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd declined 1.5 percent to
C$198.21 after the country's No.2 railroad operator reported a
9.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, due mainly to a delayed
grain harvest and lower crude oil volumes.
