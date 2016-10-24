(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout, updates prices)
* TSX down 48.27 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,890.77
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower
TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares and as
Restaurant Brands International Inc declined after
reporting quarterly earnings.
The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons reported a second
straight quarter of decline in comparable sales at Burger King
in the United States and Canada. Restaurant Brands International
shares fell 3.3 percent to C$60.55.
Toronto-Dominion Bank and TD Ameritrade are buying
Scottrade Financial Services for $4 billion in a deal that would
combine two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages, the
companies said. Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.5 percent
to C$60.30.
The biggest drags on the index included some of the
country's major energy pipeline companies. Enbridge Inc
fell 1.3 percent to C$58.00 and TransCanada Corp
declined 1.6 percent to C$61.82.
The overall energy group declined 0.4 percent as oil prices
fell.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.3 percent to $50.17 a
barrel as Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from a deal by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut
production.
At 10:56AM EDT (1456 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 48.27 points, or 0.32
percent, to 14,890.77.
Last week, the index rose 2.4 percent, while Friday's close
was the highest in 16 months.
Losses for the index came despite encouraging domestic data.
The value of Canadian wholesale trade increased in August for a
fifth consecutive month, rising by 0.8 percent on higher sales
of agricultural supplies and machinery equipment, Statistics
Canada said.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7 percent.
Barrick Gold fell 2.4 percent to C$22.03, while spot gold
was down 0.3 percent as the U.S. dollar reached a
nearly nine-month high against a basket of major currencies.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.
Among groups that gained ground, heavily weighed financials
firmed 0.1 percent, while consumer staples rose 0.5 percent and
information technology was up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)