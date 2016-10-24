(Adds analyst quotes and details on global gold mining
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on energy and
mining shares and as Restaurant Brands International Inc
declined after reporting quarterly earnings.
The modest loss for the index follows its highest close on
Friday in 16 months. The index has rallied 29 percent since
hitting a three-year low in January.
Low interest rates and still positive economic growth are
supportive of a market that has been grinding higher. But
investors have a "whole bunch of excuses" not to trade between
now and year-end, including the U.S. presidential election, the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and Federal Reserve interest rate
decisions, said Paul Hand, managing director at RBC Capital
Markets.
Shares of Restaurant Brands International fell 4.5 percent
to C$59.80. The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons reported a
second straight quarter of decline in comparable sales at Burger
King in the United States and Canada.
The biggest drags on the index included some of the
country's major energy pipeline companies.
Enbridge Inc fell 0.9 percent to C$58.22 and
TransCanada Corp declined 1.4 percent to C$61.94, while
the overall energy group was down 0.6 percent as oil prices
fell.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 33 cents lower at
$50.52 a barrel, pressured by news of the impending restart of
Britain's Buzzard oilfield.
The materials group lost 0.9 percent as gains for fertilizer
companies were overshadowed by losses for gold stocks.
Barrick Gold fell 2.1 percent to C$22.09, while spot gold
was down 0.2 percent as the U.S. dollar reached a
nearly nine-month high against a basket of major currencies.
"The golds are sloppy. They have been for a while for now,"
Hand said.
The global gold mining sub-sector fell 1.9
percent. It had gained steadily since the beginning of the year,
but has faltered since August.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 16.03 points, or 0.11 percent, at
14,923.01.
Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
Toronto-Dominion Bank and TD Ameritrade are buying
Scottrade Financial Services for $4 billion in a deal that would
combine two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages, the
companies said.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.3 percent to C$60.16,
while the overall financials group firmed 0.2 percent.
Among other groups that gained ground, consumer staples rose
0.5 percent and information technology was up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Cynthia Osterman)