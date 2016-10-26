(Adds equity analyst comment, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends down 63.07 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,807.56

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy off 0.8 percent

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Oct 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy shares followed oil prices lower, a small financial technology company plunged after missing earnings expectations, and Canadian National Railway Co weighed after its revenue dipped.

The country's largest railway shed 3.8 percent to C$84.30 after its quarterly revenue fell as it moved lower volumes of crude oil, coal and fracking sand.

The industrials group lost 1.4 percent overall, while the technology group shed 2.9 percent, with financial technology company DH Corp slumping 43.4 percent to C$16.25 after its earnings missed expectations and several banks slashed their views on the company.

The heavyweight energy group lost 0.8 percent, with oil back below $50 a barrel as more doubts emerged about OPEC's ability to strike an effective deal to cut production next month.

"The stocks have had a hefty run, so it's not surprising when you see some concerns around OPEC coming together and then the National Energy Board making some comment, both of those put a negative view on the outlook, at least in the near term," said Brian Pow, equity analyst at Acumen Capital Partners in Calgary.

Canada's National Energy Board downgraded its long-term crude oil supply forecast on Wednesday, saying the country would produce around 400,000 barrels per day less oil in 2040 than previously estimated.

Pow said news that aboriginal and environmental groups plan to file lawsuits to overturn the government permit for a controversial $27 billion liquefied natural gas project in British Columbia also weighed on sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 63.07 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,807.56. It has lost more than 150 points since hitting a near 16-month high on Monday.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. Decliners outnumbered advancers by 2 to 1.

On the positive side, the financials group gained 0.4 percent, with insurer Sun Life Financial Inc up 1.8 percent to C$44.75 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.5 percent to C$60.63.

Belgian politicians struggled on Wednesday to agree additions to a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement and keep alive a deal backed by all 27 other EU governments but rejected by the French-speaking south of Belgium. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Will Dunham and James Dalgleish)