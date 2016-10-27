(Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on world bond market, Canadian mortgage risk and Goldcorp and updates prices)

* TSX rises 26.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,833.75

* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by the energy sector as oil rallied and a slew of oil and gas companies reported quarterly earnings, while financials also gained ground as bond yields rose.

The country's largest oil and gas producer, Suncor Energy Inc, was the most influential gainer, jumping 5.7 percent to C$41.61 after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Cenovus Energy Inc rose 2.8 percent to C$20.72 even as it reported a steeper loss than expected and cut its 2016 exploration and production budget again.

The overall energy group climbed 1.8 percent as oil rose.

U.S. crude oil futures settled up 54 cents at $49.72 a barrel as commitments from Gulf OPEC members to cut production assuaged some lingering doubts in the market about cooperation from other producers.

Financial sector stocks firmed 0.2 percent, helped by "the yield movement that you are seeing worldwide," said Ian Scott, equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

Strong growth data out of Britain pushed yields on the world's benchmark bonds higher, as expectations eased for a Bank of England interest rate cut.

Higher long-term yields benefit insurance and bank stocks most, although gains for banks have been restrained by regulatory uncertainty, including proposed sharing of mortgage risk, Scott added.

Canada's finance department laid out recently possible ways to spread mortgage risk amid fears the nation's hot housing market could end badly.

Bank of Nova Scotia rose 0.7 percent to C$72.23, while Manulife Financial Corp was up nearly 0.7 percent at C$19.62.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 26.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,833.75. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

Shares in Barrick Gold Corp gained 1.4 percent to C$22.55 after the world's largest producer of bullion reported a bigger quarterly profit reflecting higher gold prices and lower costs.

Teck Resources Ltd declined 0.7 percent to C$27.94 after its profit missed expectations.

The stock has risen steadily this year and hit its highest since January 2014 on Tuesday.

Goldcorp Inc fell 3.7 percent to C$19.75, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent.

Spot gold edged 0.2 percent higher as the market awaits more signs about the timing of an expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Belgium agreed a deal with its regional parliaments on Thursday to approve a landmark EU-Canada free trade agreement. (Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)