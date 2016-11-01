(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)

* TSX up 37.8 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,825.07

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Nov 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as safe-haven demand for precious metals supported mining shares.

The most influential movers on the index were Barrick Gold Corp, which jumped 4.1 percent to C$24.56, and Franco Nevada Corp, which advanced 2.5 percent to C$89.97.

Gold, silver and platinum rallied to one-month highs as concerns over the outcome of the U.S. election sparked losses in stocks and the dollar, prompting investors to seek out precious metals as a haven from risk.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.0 percent.

WestJet Airlines Ltd surged 5 percent to C$23.05. Canada's second-largest carrier reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it flew more passengers and expenses fell.

Thomson Reuters Corp said it would cut about 2,000 jobs worldwide, about 4 percent of its workforce, and take a fourth-quarter charge of $200 million to $250 million to streamline its business. Shares of the news and information company rose 4.1 percent to C$55.00.

At 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.8 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,825.07.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

Energy stocks rose 0.3 percent, helped by higher oil prices.

Oil held just above one-month lows following its largest one-day slide in more than five weeks, although analysts said the prospect of a more substantial price recovery was limited.

U.S. crude was up 0.4 percent at $47.06 a barrel.

The heavily weighted financial services sector edged higher, while industrials dipped 0.2 percent, including losses for railroad stocks.

The pace of Canadian economic growth slowed as expected in August, data from Statistics Canada showed, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Canada will maintain its cautious stance. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)