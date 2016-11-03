* TSX up 49.06 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,643.78
TORONTO Nov 3 Canada's main stock index rose on
Thursday led by financials as global risk aversion eased, while
the materials and consumer discretionary sectors also climbed as
investors weighed a batch of corporate earnings reports.
At 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 49.06 points, or 0.34
percent, to 14,643.78.
On Wednesday, the index recorded its sharpest one-day loss
since mid-September and posted its lowest close in nearly three
weeks.
The heavily weighted financials group advanced 0.5 percent,
led by a 1.5 percent advance in shares of Manulife Financial
Corp to C$19.26.
Gains for financials came as a UK court ruled that
parliament must approve a government decision to trigger Brexit,
lifting European stocks and bond yields and easing tension in
markets rattled by U.S election nerves.
Encana Corp jumped 5.6 percent to C$13.19. The oil
and natural gas producer posted a quarterly profit on an
operating basis as a steep fall in costs helped offset the
impact of weak commodity prices.
In contrast, Enbridge Inc fell 2.32 percent to
C$54.66. Canada's largest pipeline company reported a quarterly
profit that missed estimates as warmer-than-expected weather
weighed on its unit that distributes natural gas for heating
purposes.
The overall energy sector firmed 0.2 percent, restrained by
lower oil prices. U.S. crude prices were down 0.5 percent
at $45.10 a barrel, pressured by supply glut worries.
Automotive supplier Magna International Inc reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand
from Asia and Europe. Its shares rose 1.8 percent to C$54.75.
Barrick Gold Corp gained 2.0 percent to C$24.73,
while spot gold was little changed after posting a
four-week high the day before on rising U.S. election
uncertainty.
Agrium Inc dipped 0.3 percent to C$121.20. The
fertilizer maker reported a surprise quarterly loss as it
grapples with low fertilizer and crop prices, and also cut its
full-year profit forecast.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
Shares of Air Canada fell 1.8 percent to C$11.97.
Canada will lift the limit for foreign investment in Canadian
airlines to 49 percent from 25 percent to try to boost
competition and cut fares, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)