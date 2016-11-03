(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details on Canadian Natural
* TSX ends down 11.3 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,583.42
* Eight of the index's 10 main groups fall
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 3 Canada's main stock index fell on
Thursday to a three-week low as weaker oil prices sparked a
sell-off in energy shares, but the financials and materials
groups gained ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
fell 11.3 points, or 0.08 percent, to 14,583.42, its
lowest close since Oct. 11.
Canadian shares were buffeted as Wall Street stocks extended
recent losses. The S&P 500 fell for the eighth straight
session.
"It is tough for Canada to get out of the way of that,
especially when energy prices are falling, even though the U.S.
dollar is weakening," said Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset
Management.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 68 cents lower at
$44.66 a barrel as investors reeled from a record weekly surge
in U.S. crude inventories.
Enbridge Inc fell 1.8 percent to C$54.96. Canada's
largest pipeline company reported a quarterly profit that missed
estimates as warmer-than-expected weather weighed on its unit
that distributes natural gas for heating purposes.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell nearly 3
percent to C$40.94 as it reported a bigger-than-expected loss.
The overall energy group declined 0.7 percent, while
healthcare dropped nearly 4 percent.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tumbled
8.75 percent to C$25.86. The sell-off followed news on Wednesday
that the drugmaker was being sued on behalf of former investors
in Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc, which Valeant had acquired, over
its alleged failure to successfully market the female libido
pill Addyi.
Automotive supplier Magna International Inc reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand
from Asia and Europe. Still, its shares fell 2.2 percent to
C$52.60.
Eight of the S&P/TSX composite index's 10 main groups ended
lower.
The heavily weighted financials group advanced 0.3 percent,
helped by a 0.8 percent advance in shares of Manulife Financial
Corp to C$19.14.
Encana Corp jumped 5.6 percent to C$13.19. The oil
and natural gas producer posted a quarterly profit on an
operating basis as a steep fall in costs helped offset weak
commodity prices.
Barrick Gold Corp gained 1.2 percent to C$24.52,
while spot gold rose 0.5 percent on a weaker U.S. dollar
and uncertainty about the outcome of a tight U.S. presidential
race.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Richard Chang)