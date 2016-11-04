(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 65.28 points, or 0.45 percent, to 14,518.14

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups trade higher

TORONTO, Nov 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by retreats among heavyweight bank and energy shares as oil prices slid and solid U.S. jobs data added to the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

The index was on track for a 1.8 percent decline on the week.

At 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.28 points, or 0.45 percent, to 14,518.14.

The energy group fell 1.6 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd down 2.7 percent to C$39.84. The oil sands producer was set to become the first to restart a deferred major project since the global oil price slump began in 2014.

Oil prices were down around 2 percent, on course for a sixth straight day of declines, on a surge in U.S. stockpiles and doubts about OPEC's ability to cut production.

The most influential weights also included several big banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 1.1 percent to C$59.74 and Royal Bank of Canada off 0.9 percent to C$81.98.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with two falling stocks for every gainer. The financials group slipped 0.6 percent.

The Canadian economy unexpectedly added tens of thousands of jobs for a second straight month in October, and although the increase was due to new part-time positions, analysts said it might trim the chance of an interest rate cut.

Meanwhile U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively seal the case for a December interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Sierra Wireless Inc jumped 10.7 percent to C$18.57 and Secure Energy Services Inc gained 8.5 percent to C$8.56 after each reported quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)