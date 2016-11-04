(Adds portfolio manager quotes, updates prices)
* TSX ends down 74.17 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,509.25
* Index falls 1.9 percent for the week, the most since
February
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups end lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 4 Canada's benchmark stock index on
Friday closed at its lowest in six weeks on declines in energy
and banking shares, pressured by lower oil prices and an
uncertain U.S. interest rate and political environment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 74.17 points, or 0.51 percent, at
14,509.25, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended lower
for the ninth straight session, unnerved by a recent tightening
in the U.S. presidential election race.
"The whole political environment is taking a lot of the
excitement out of the market," said Susan Da Sie, senior
portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management, adding that the
overhang could continue even after Tuesday's U.S. elections.
For the week, the TSX fell 1.9 percent, the largest one-week
decline since February.
The uncertain U.S. interest rate outlook and recent sharp
drop in oil prices have also weighed on the market, Da Sie said.
U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October
and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively seal the
case for a December rate increase from the Federal Reserve.
Oil futures fell by their biggest weekly percentage decline
since January of around 9 percent as signs of tensions
resurfaced between Saudi Arabia and Iran that could scupper a
key supply cut pact. U.S. crude oil futures settled 59
cents lower at $44.07 a barrel.
The energy group fell nearly 1 percent, with Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd down 2 percent to C$40.12. The
oil sands crude producer was set to become the first to restart
a deferred major project since the global oil price slump began
in 2014.
The most influential weights also included several big
banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 1.1 percent to
C$59.71 and Royal Bank of Canada off 0.8 percent to
C$82.06.
The financials group slipped 0.6 percent, while nine of the
index's 10 main groups ended lower.
With traditional valuation measures such as the
price-earnings ratio looking expensive, further growth in
earnings is needed to support higher levels for the index, Da
Sie said.
The Canadian economy unexpectedly added tens of thousands of
jobs for a second straight month in October which might trim the
chance of a rate cut from the Bank of Canada, analysts said.
Sierra Wireless Inc jumped 14.6 percent to C$19.23
and Secure Energy Services Inc gained 9.4 percent to
C$8.63 after each reported quarterly earnings.
