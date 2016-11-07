(Adds portfolio manager quotes, updates prices)
* TSX ends up 143.20 points, or 0.99 percent, at 14,652.45
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 7 Canada's benchmark stock index
rose the most in nearly three weeks on Monday, led by banks and
energy as oil rose and the FBI cleared U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing over emails
just ahead of Tuesday's election.
An uncertain U.S. political environment and recent losses
for oil weighed on the index last week, when it fell 1.9
percent, the most since February.
"The markets were definitely oversold. It is just one of
these things where the pendulum swung too far in the one
direction and now it is coming back," said John Kinsey,
portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, although the materials sector, which includes
precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies,
falling 1.4 percent.
Gold miners weighed heavily as bullion retreated on the news
about Clinton, which is seen helping her in a tight race for the
White House against Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Clinton is viewed by markets as a status quo candidate with
more predictable policies than her Republican rival Donald
Trump, a political novice. News favoring Clinton's presidential
bid generally boosts global risk appetite.
The final results will be known on Wednesday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 143.20 points, or 0.99 percent, at
14,652.45.
The heavyweight financials group gained 1.4 percent.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 1.1 percent to C$60.37 and
Royal Bank of Canada advanced 1.2 percent to C$83.08.
Other influential gainers on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc, which rose 2.5 percent to C$40.10, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 1.3
percent to C$40.64. The energy group climbed 1.8 percent.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 82 cents higher at
$44.89 a barrel, supported by a rebound in other asset classes,
but gains were capped by a rallying dollar and doubts over
OPEC's planned production cuts.
Magna International Inc gained 1.5 percent to
C$53.01 after reaching a new tentative agreement with a union at
one of the auto parts maker's plants after a short strike.
Air Canada jumped 7.5 percent to C$12.83 after the
country's largest airline reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit and forecast lower costs for the current
quarter.
Spot gold tumbled 1.8 percent, pressuring gold
miners.
Barrick Gold fell 5.3 percent to C$23.21 and
Goldcorp Inc declined 4.0 percent to C$19.68.
