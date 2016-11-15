(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 55.44 points, or 0.38 percent, to 14,653.89

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups gain, financials weigh

TORONTO, Nov 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as energy stocks pushed higher with a jump in oil prices, while financial stocks pulled back after a sharp rally following the shock U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump.

Expectations that Trump's administration will cut taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have lifted assets including the U.S. dollar, bank stocks and industrial metals, and driven bond yields higher.

The most influential gainers on the Canadian index included its biggest energy producers, with Suncor Energy Inc rising 2.5 percent to C$40.77 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advancing 2.4 percent to C$42.76. Encana Corp added 2.4 percent to C$42.76.

The energy group climbed 3.1 percent as oil prices bounced back from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to cut production to reduce a crude glut.

The financials group slipped 0.7 percent as a rally in global bond yields paused, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 0.7 percent to C$62.51 and Bank of Nova Scotia losing 0.9 percent to C$69.24.

Insurer Manulife Financial Corp declined 1.5 percent to C$22.82 after four days of sharp gains took the stock to its highest since August 2015.

At 10:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.44 points, or 0.38 percent, to 14,653.89.

All of the index's 10 main groups except financials were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 2.8-to-1 ratio.

Shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc declined 2.3 percent to C$23.24. Its chief executive said it has received offers for some core assets.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent as gold rebounded from a three-day losing streak while investors sought more detail on the economic policies of President-elect Trump.

U.S. crude prices were up 4.2 percent to $45.12 a barrel, while Brent added 4 percent to $46.19.

Gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,226 an ounce, while copper prices fell 1.5 percent to $5,474 a tonne.

Canadian home prices rose in October as continued strength in Ontario, the most populous province, offset the first decline in Vancouver in almost two years, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)