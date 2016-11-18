(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 7.22 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,833.31

* Index on track for 1.9 pct weekly gain

TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index was little changed in morning trade on Friday, pausing after a sharp rise this week, as gains for energy stocks were somewhat offset by losses among miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was on track for a 1.9 percent gain on the week.

At 10:24 a.m. EDT (1524 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.22 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,833.31, with the energy group up 0.7 percent.

The most influential gainers included Suncor Energy Inc , which rose 0.9 percent to C$41.57 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, up 0.7 percent at C$42.65. Encana Corp advanced 2.3 percent to C$15.67.

The Canadian energy industry is expected to broadly benefit from the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump, who has said he would approve the Keystone XL pipeline that would give Canadian crude better access to U.S. markets.

Oil prices were little changed on the day but headed for their first weekly gain in five, buoyed by renewed hopes that OPEC might agree production cuts.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent.

Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd was among the heaviest weights, down 2 percent to C$30.83, while Kinross Gold Corp fell 2.5 percent to C$4.67.

Copper was headed for its sharpest weekly fall in a month, after surging more than 11 percent last week in its biggest such gain since October 2011 on bets Trump's plan to hike U.S. infrastructure spending and cut taxes would boost the world's top economy.

Gold meanwhile hit its lowest since late May as the U.S. dollar surged to a near 14-year peak.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 2 percent to C$24.78. The stock had fallen sharply on Thursday before recovering after a former executive was arrested.

Canada's annual inflation rate picked up in October, but economists did not expect the figures to alter the central bank's accommodative stance.

The leaders of Mexico and Canada will hold talks this weekend on the potential impact a Trump presidency could have on the NAFTA trade pact, a source close to the matter said on Thursday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)