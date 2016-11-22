(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 32.85 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,072.72
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Nov 22 Canada's main stock index gained
in morning trade on Tuesday, extending a 17-month high as base
metal mining and banking shares rose.
The most influential gainers included Teck Resources Ltd
, which rose 3.3 percent to C$33.07, and First Quantum
Minerals Ltd, which jumped 4 percent to C$15.39.
Prices for copper, which both companies mine, rallied 2
percent to a one-week high, powered by signs of tighter supply
and increased Chinese demand and as investors broadly bet on
rising U.S. inflation.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent as gold miners
and fertilizer stocks fell.
Barrick Gold Corp shed 1.8 percent to C$20.30 and
Potash Corp fell 1.5 percent to C$24.13.
At 10:13 a.m. EDT (1513 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.85 points, or 0.22
percent, at 15,072.72. Half of its 10 main groups were higher.
The financials group gained 0.4 percent, with Royal Bank of
Canada up 0.9 percent at C$89.77 and Toronto-Dominion
Bank adding 0.5 percent to C$63.63.
The sector has made sharp gains since the U.S. presidential
election victory of Donald Trump, whose economic policies are
expected to bolster economic growth and stoke inflation. Banks
are seen as likely beneficiaries of a rising interest rate
environment.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd gained 1.9 percent
to C$616.20. The firm's Chief Executive Prem Watsa said earlier
this month it had reduced its famously bearish outlook in light
of Trump's victory.
The energy group retreated 0.2 percent, even as oil prices
hit their highest level this month as a growing market consensus
emerged that OPEC would overcome internal disputes and
scepticism to strike a deal materially reducing crude output.
Industrials rose 0.3 percent. Shares in Bombardier Inc
advanced 1.1 percent to C$1.89. The plane and train
maker said it won an eight-year contract valued at C$331 million
($247 million) from Montreal's regional transport authority.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)