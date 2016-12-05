(Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on Wall Street
* TSX ends up 42.65 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,095.17
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Dec 5 Canada's benchmark stock index
rose on Monday as recent strength in commodity prices supported
the energy and materials groups, while a fresh record high for
the Dow Jones industrials boosted investor confidence.
Wall Street has rallied since the U.S. election as investors
bet that President-elect Donald Trump will deliver significant
economic stimulus and cuts in corporate taxes and regulations.
U.S. optimism "is carrying over into our market," said Brian
Pow, vice president, research at Acumen Capital Partners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 42.65 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,095.17.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
The broad rally is "indicative of a little bit more
confidence in what's going on," Pow said.
The index has rallied 16 percent this year. On Thursday, it
touched a near 18-month high intraday at 15,149.54.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, gained 1 percent despite a drop
in gold mining stocks.
Potash Corp gained 2.4 percent to C$24.58, while
copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped 5.8
percent to C$15.61.
A private survey showing growth in China's services sector
accelerated to a 16-month high in November supported copper and
other metals.
Copper prices advanced 3.3 percent to $5,950.15 a
tonne, having last week reached $6,045.50, the highest since
June 2015.
Gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,169.5 an ounce as
investors shrugged off concern about political instability in
Italy.
The energy group rose 0.6 percent, but pared some gains as
oil prices turned lower.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up 11 cents at $51.79
a barrel, but retreated in post-settlement trade as the market
lost confidence OPEC cuts would be sufficient to reduce
oversupply given increased U.S. drilling.
Large banks also helped boost the index, with Royal Bank of
Canada rising 0.2 percent to C$87.92 and
Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.4 percent to C$63.60.
Industrials rose 0.4 percent as railroad stocks gained
ground.
The Canadian oil-producing province of Alberta will offer
C$500 million in royalty credits to Pembina Pipeline Corp
and Inter Pipeline Ltd for their petrochemical
projects, the government said, as it seeks to diversify its
ailing economy.
Pembina Pipeline fell 0.8 percent to C$39.30, while Inter
Pipeline was down 0.7 percent at C$27.55.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)