* TSX up 13.2 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,108.37
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, Dec 6 Canada's main stock index made
small gains in morning trading on Tuesday as Bank of Montreal
led financial shares higher on a strong earnings
report, while the energy sector weighed.
Bank of Montreal rose 2.7 percent to C$91.99. The country's
fourth-largest lender reported quarterly earnings well ahead of
market expectations, benefiting from strong performances at its
capital markets and U.S. personal and commercial businesses.
The financials group gained 0.6 percent.
But eight of the other main groups fell, with the energy
sector retreating 0.4 percent as oil prices declined. Data
showed crude output rose in most major export regions despite
plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
and Russia to cut production.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metal
miners and fertilizer companies, was the only other sector to
move higher, adding 0.6 percent.
One of the most influential gainers on the index was
Kirkland Lake Gold, which surged 123 percent to C$8.04
as its listing was updated to incorporate its acquisition of
Newmarket Gold.
Industrials and telecoms each fell 0.4 percent, while
technology stocks lost 1.1 percent.
At 10:15 a.m. EST (1515 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.2 points, or 0.09
percent, at 15,108.37.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.7 percent at $50.39 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.4 percent to $53.63.
Canada's trade deficit in October shrank to C$1.13 billion
($850 million) from a record C$4.38 billion in September as
one-off factors helped slash the value of imports, Statistics
Canada data indicated on Tuesday.
